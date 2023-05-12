BREAKING: 1-year-old dead after being pulled from Sandy Springs pond, cops say

A 1-year-old girl is dead after she was pulled from a Sandy Springs pond Thursday evening, police said.
A missing child alert was issued by police around 6:30 p.m. near the King and Queen towers along Concourse Parkway. A 911 caller tipped off police that the child was near one of the multiple ponds in the area, police spokesman Sgt. Matthew McGinnis told reporters from the scene.
“This is a big park. It is not normally somewhere where children run and play,” McGinnis said.
The child was found inside one of the ponds and McGinnis said she was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. Despite first responders performing life-saving measures, the child died.
Authorities are now trying to figure out how the girl got to the lake and why the incident may have occurred.
McGinnis confirmed that the family lives in the area. No charges have been filed as of Thursday evening as the investigation remains fluid and police continue gathering information into the child’s death.
“We’re having to take it step-by-step while we determine exactly what’s going on,” McGinnis elaborated.
