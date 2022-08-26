ajc logo
BREAKING: 1 dead, suspect injured in shooting at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta police crime scene investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police crime scene investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Two people are in custody Friday morning after a shooting at a Buckhead apartment building that left another person dead, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The deadly incident remains under investigation at the Prominence Apartments at the corner of Lenox and Piedmont roads. According to Channel 2, one of the people detained also sustained a gunshot wound in what investigators believe was a drug-related shooting around 2 a.m.

Atlanta police crime scene investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police crime scene investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police crime scene investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Neither the victim nor the suspects’ names were released. The condition of the injured suspect was not clear.

Investigators are focusing their efforts inside the building Friday morning. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

Atlanta police crime scene investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police crime scene investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police crime scene investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting Friday morning at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road in Buckhead.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

