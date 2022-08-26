BREAKING: 1 dead, suspect injured in shooting at Buckhead apartments

Two people are in custody Friday morning after a shooting at a Buckhead apartment building that left another person dead, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The deadly incident remains under investigation at the Prominence Apartments at the corner of Lenox and Piedmont roads. According to Channel 2, one of the people detained also sustained a gunshot wound in what investigators believe was a drug-related shooting around 2 a.m.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Neither the victim nor the suspects’ names were released. The condition of the injured suspect was not clear.
Investigators are focusing their efforts inside the building Friday morning. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
