BREAKING: 1 dead in Union City house fire

A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a house fire in Union City, officials confirmed.
Firefighters were called to the home in south Fulton County around 3:50 p.m., Union City fire spokesman Lt. Dennis Moore said. Crews arrived to find the Fairburn Avenue home fully engulfed in flames.
One man was still inside the house and firefighters entered in an attempt to rescue him, Moore said. Few details were released, but Moore said the man was injured in the fire and died at the scene.
Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News there were three people in the house when the fire began. Two were able to escape the flames, but witnesses described the third person as an elderly man who became trapped inside, Channel 2 reported. He has not been publicly identified.
Shortly after 6 p.m., firefighters brought the fire under control and remained at the home treating small hot spots, Moore said.
Moore said officials have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.
