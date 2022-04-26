BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating after a person was shot to death Tuesday morning at a Candler Road gas station.
The victim’s body could be seen lying near the entrance to the Valero station located just north of I-20. A DeKalb police official at the scene confirmed the death was the result of a shooting.
The investigation is still in its early stages. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
