BREAKING: 1 dead in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

A person was shot to death Tuesday morning at the Valero gas station on Candler Road just north of I-20. DeKalb County police are investigating.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating after a person was shot to death Tuesday morning at a Candler Road gas station.

The victim’s body could be seen lying near the entrance to the Valero station located just north of I-20. A DeKalb police official at the scene confirmed the death was the result of a shooting.

The investigation is still in its early stages. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

