BREAKING: 1 arrested in suspected arson attempt at Atlanta’s Federal Reserve building

A man was arrested by federal law enforcement agents Tuesday morning and charged with deliberately setting a fire outside of Atlanta’s Federal Reserve building in Midtown.
The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody by Atlanta police, Channel 2 Action News reported. Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Atlanta Fire Rescue are on the scene.
Credit: John Spink
The man was filmed by security cameras as he walked up to a door of the Federal Reserve building around 9 a.m. with two gas cans and set them down, Channel 2 reported. That entrance to the building was locked at the time and still remains closed.
Photos from outside the stately marble building show an abandoned gasoline container and K-9 units assisting with the investigation.
Atlanta fire officials have not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
