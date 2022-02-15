Hamburger icon
BREAKING: 1 arrested in suspected arson attempt at Atlanta’s Federal Reserve building

Investigators work to determine the circumstances of a suspected arson attempt outside of Atlanta's Federal Reserve building Tuesday. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 22 minutes ago

A man was arrested by federal law enforcement agents Tuesday morning and charged with deliberately setting a fire outside of Atlanta’s Federal Reserve building in Midtown.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody by Atlanta police, Channel 2 Action News reported. Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Atlanta Fire Rescue are on the scene.

A gas can abandoned outside of Atlanta's Federal Reserve building.

Credit: John Spink

The man was filmed by security cameras as he walked up to a door of the Federal Reserve building around 9 a.m. with two gas cans and set them down, Channel 2 reported. That entrance to the building was locked at the time and still remains closed.

Photos from outside the stately marble building show an abandoned gasoline container and K-9 units assisting with the investigation.

Atlanta fire officials have not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

