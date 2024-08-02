Brace for traffic delays Saturday as Trump’s motorcade heads to rally

Former President Donald Trump’s arrival Saturday will disrupt traffic in Atlanta ahead of an afternoon rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

Officials have not said when or where Trump will arrive in the city, but motorists should expect heavy traffic throughout Atlanta’s interstates and streets near the GSU campus as his motorcade makes its way to the convocation center on Capitol Avenue.

The rally, which will also include Trump’s running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, is set to begin at 5 p.m., according to the event’s website, where supporters can also register to attend. Traffic will cool off during the rally and then return in the evening as Trump’s motorcade heads back to the airport for his departure.