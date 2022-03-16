Boyfriend gets life in prison for killing Fort Valley State student

Caption Mourners release balloons in memory of Anitra Gunn in front at the Eighteen36 Restaurant and Lounge, where she worked, in Fort Valley on Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Photo/Leah Yetter for the AJC) Credit: LEAH YETTER Credit: LEAH YETTER Caption Mourners release balloons in memory of Anitra Gunn in front at the Eighteen36 Restaurant and Lounge, where she worked, in Fort Valley on Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Photo/Leah Yetter for the AJC) Credit: LEAH YETTER Credit: LEAH YETTER

A day after she was reported missing by her father, Christopher Gunn, her damaged car was found abandoned near her home. A Peach County Sheriff’s deputy later spotted a piece of the vehicle on the edge of a wood line and followed tire tracks into the woods, where he found her body covered with sticks.

“The ray of sunshine and the apple of our eye gained her heavenly wings,” Christopher Gunn wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Although we have so many unanswered questions, we are trusting in God thru it all. We are so THANKFUL for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from all over the country.”

At a vigil to honor Gunn, Kelvin Blalock said he hired her to work at his restaurant because of her smile. Many tears had been shed in the restaurant over the past few days.

“She was our sister, she was our teammate,” he said. “We loved her dearly.”

After a week-long trial, the jury found Little guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault but not guilty of malice murder. The judge sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.