Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Boyfriend gets life in prison for killing Fort Valley State student

DeMarcus Little (left) was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Anitra Gunn. Her body was discovered in February 2020 in a wooded area in Crawford County. (WSB photos)

caption arrowCaption
DeMarcus Little (left) was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Anitra Gunn. Her body was discovered in February 2020 in a wooded area in Crawford County. (WSB photos)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago
Anitra Gunn was a graduate of Fulton’s Westlake High School

DeMarcus Little told the courtroom he was no monster. But it took a jury only two hours to find him guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend, Anitra Gunn.

“I’m not the person that you’re making me out to be. I’m not a monster. Because if I was a monster, she would have left me a long time ago,” Little said, according to Channel 2 Action News.

He took the stand in his own defense, hoping to convince the jurors he was not the killer. Evidence convinced the jury otherwise.

Prosecutors believe Little strangled Gunn to death before leaving her body in a wooded area of Crawford County in February 2020. A graduate of Fulton County’s Westlake High, Gunn was 23.

Little, a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Gordon, had been arrested and charged with criminal damage to property stemming from a Feb. 5, 2020, incident that left Gunn’s windows broken and her tires slashed. While still in custody, he was charged with Gunn’s murder.

caption arrowCaption
Mourners release balloons in memory of Anitra Gunn in front at the Eighteen36 Restaurant and Lounge, where she worked, in Fort Valley on Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Photo/Leah Yetter for the AJC)

Credit: LEAH YETTER

Mourners release balloons in memory of Anitra Gunn in front at the Eighteen36 Restaurant and Lounge, where she worked, in Fort Valley on Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Photo/Leah Yetter for the AJC)

Credit: LEAH YETTER

caption arrowCaption
Mourners release balloons in memory of Anitra Gunn in front at the Eighteen36 Restaurant and Lounge, where she worked, in Fort Valley on Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Photo/Leah Yetter for the AJC)

Credit: LEAH YETTER

Credit: LEAH YETTER

A day after she was reported missing by her father, Christopher Gunn, her damaged car was found abandoned near her home. A Peach County Sheriff’s deputy later spotted a piece of the vehicle on the edge of a wood line and followed tire tracks into the woods, where he found her body covered with sticks.

“The ray of sunshine and the apple of our eye gained her heavenly wings,” Christopher Gunn wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Although we have so many unanswered questions, we are trusting in God thru it all. We are so THANKFUL for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from all over the country.”

At a vigil to honor Gunn, Kelvin Blalock said he hired her to work at his restaurant because of her smile. Many tears had been shed in the restaurant over the past few days.

“She was our sister, she was our teammate,” he said. “We loved her dearly.”

After a week-long trial, the jury found Little guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault but not guilty of malice murder. The judge sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
35-year sentence for serial rapist linked to 3 sexual assault kits in DeKalb
14m ago
UPDATE: Former UGA football player charged with murder in RaceTrac clerk’s shooting
28m ago
2nd arrest made in slaying of 60-year-old man in Inman Park
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top