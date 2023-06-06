Boy shot at DeKalb apartment complex, police say

A boy was struck by gunfire during the early morning hours in DeKalb County on Tuesday, authorities said.

Details are limited, but DeKalb police responded around 3 a.m. to the 4100 block of Wesley Club Drive, the location of the Wesley Club Apartments. When officers arrived, they found the boy, who was not publicly identified, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition was not released. A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time and no information was provided by police about possible suspects.

It was the latest in a recent trend of violence involving young people in metro Atlanta. Police said an investigation is ongoing into Tuesday’s shooting, which occurred just south of I-20.

