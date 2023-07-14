BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect barricades in South Fulton home after fatal shooting

Boy, 11, covered in scars found running from Coweta subdivision, cops say

By
43 minutes ago
Child’s adoptive mother arrested, charged with child cruelty

A boy covered in injuries was found running away from a Newnan home, and now police say his adoptive mother is facing charges.

The 11-year-old boy appeared to be frightened as he ran from the Peachtree Communities at Bullsboro Crossing subdivision July 5, according to police. Good Samaritans were able to catch up with the boy and stay with him until officials arrived around 6:40 p.m.

“While speaking to the child, officers observed concerning marks,” city spokeswoman Aimee Hadden said. “Detectives observed several scars, marks and injuries consistent with long-term abuse and neglect.”

The child’s adoptive parent, Chloe Lyn Jackson-Jones, was located later that day in Spalding County, Hadden said. She was booked into the Coweta County Jail on a charge of first-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities did not say if the child lived in the Newnan subdivision or why Jackson-Jones was in a neighboring county. Officials said additional charges are expected as the investigation unravels.

Explore‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case

The incident brings to mind a recent case in Spalding, where an emaciated boy was found wandering down a Griffin street by neighbors in May. The 10-year-old boy weighed only 36 pounds and was diagnosed with malnutrition and a low heart rate, officials said.

Arrest warrants accuse the child’s parents, Tyler and Krista Schindley, of attempting to kill their son by starvation. The couple are also accused of leaving the boy locked inside his bedroom for extended periods of time on multiple occasions without access to food, lights, toilet paper, clothing or interaction with other people. The Schindleys were arrested and charged with criminal intent to commit murder, first-, second- and third-degree child cruelty, battery and false imprisonment.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

