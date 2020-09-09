College hoops star charged in Stockbridge homicide denied bond

“(The woman) said Teshaun pulled out a turquoise and black handgun out of his pocket,” the warrant states. “(She) ran into the apartment and hid behind the wall next to the door.”

Long later died at an area hospital.

Averick Walker, who represents the Hightower brothers, said it was Jeffrey, not Teshaun, who shot Long. And he did so to protect Teshaun after spotting the victim coming out of his apartment with a gun aimed at his brother, Walker said

“He’s innocent. He didn’t shoot anybody,” he said. "It’s sad that this detective sought to make him out to be a monster and he’s not. When it’s all said and done, it will come out in the wash that the person who did fire the gun shot the gun to protect Teshaun.

The case is pending indictment once grand jury proceedings, suspended due to COVID-19, resume. Hightower was dismissed from Tulane’s basketball team immediately after his late April arrest.

He was the Green Wave’s leading scorer for the 2019-20 season.