Bond denied 2nd time for defendant accused of killing Gwinnett woman

Arnold has been charged with multiple counts, including murder, aggravated sexual assault and necrophilia.

The state prosecutor argued against bond for Arnold by once again pointing out that, in interviews with Atlanta homicide detectives, he indicated he had committed other sexual assaults and possibly another homicide. Those cases are still being investigated in DeKalb County, according to the state attorney.

Arnold’s attorney pointed out that he remained unindicted after 81 days, but the state prosecutor said the case would be presented to a grand jury before the 90-day legal threshold. Members of the victim’s family, buoyed by a crowd of several dozen supporters, gave statements for the court.

Mary Dang, Mitchel’s older sister, said the loss had left “a hole in our family.” In a calm and steady voice, she said her family no longer felt safe in their hometown and that their only peace of mind came from the knowledge that Arnold was “behind bars.”

Mitchel’s father, Minh Dang, described his younger daughter as beautiful and trusting, and pointed out that she and the defendant were strangers.

“He would be dangerous to other young girls like my baby,” he said in his statement before the court.

Arnold, who entered the hearing with a heavily bandaged left wrist and a surgical mask that obscured his face, was returned to the Fulton jail after the hearing. He will remain there until he is either indicted or the prosecution files for an extension. If he reaches the 90-day threshold, Arnold could be automatically granted bond, though the conditions would be set by a judge at that time.