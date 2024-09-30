Breaking: Boil water advisory issued for parts of metro Atlanta
Boil water advisory issued for parts of metro Atlanta

Affected areas include Southwest Atlanta and South Fulton County
A boil water advisory is in place for parts of the southwest metro Atlanta area. (Jason Getz / AJC)

38 minutes ago

Residents living in parts of southwest Atlanta and in Fairburn, South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto and Union City should boil their water, officials warned Monday.

The city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory around midnight.

“A failure at the Adamsville Pumping Station has caused a widespread water outage for customers in parts of the City of Atlanta from Martin L. King, Jr. Dr., south of I-20, to the City of Fairburn, the City of South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, and Union City,” the city of Atlanta posted on X.

Residents who have experienced water outages or low water pressure should use bottled water or boil all tap water for at least one minute at a rolling boil before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth, officials urged.

“Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area,” the city warned. “Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiences should be particularly cautious.”

Tap water should be safe for hand washing and showers with soap, but boiled and cooled water should be used to wash hands if preparing food.

It is not clear when the advisory will lift.

It is not clear when the advisory will lift.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

