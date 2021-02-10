Biden to make new appointment to federal bench in Atlanta

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, who tracks judicial vacancies, said more than 20 judges nationwide have said they are taking senior status since Biden was sworn in. “The Georgia senators should recommend strong, mainstream, diverse candidates to Biden as soon as possible because the queue is forming quickly,” he said.

Thrash said the past 11 months have been a challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jury trials are still on hold and only recently have grand juries and naturalization ceremonies resumed.

“It’s been a strain on the courts,” Thrash said. “But we have done the right thing to try and keep our employees safe and not risk the health of lawyers and jurors.”

There is a pressure to resume jury trials because of mounting caseloads, but Thrash said he wants to see more people get vaccinated and the numbers of new cases drop down to lower levels. If that happens, jury trials could possibly resume in May or June, he said.