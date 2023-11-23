Before the badge: Metro Atlanta police cadets gain real-world experience

Police agencies across the metro Atlanta area offer cadet or explorers programs, mostly geared for teenagers or young adults, who are considering a career in law enforcement. The programs are more than just after-school clubs. Participants dedicate hours each week gaining real-life experience while learning if a career in law enforcement is right for them.

“A lot of the training that they get is similar to what an actual police officer would get,” Acworth police Cpl. Eric Mistretta said. “It’s almost like a pre-police academy and is the first line of recruiting.”

Laney is one of 14 Acworth police cadets who meet twice a week, even during the summer months, and again for special events, doing everything from learning laws to helping with traffic control and picking up trash. The cadets’ hard work paid off when they won the state championship on Nov. 4 after competing against teams from other agencies.

In addition to Laney’s medal for strength training, fellow Acworth cadet Maison Ward placed second in the boys’ competition.

After the state competition, the cadets went back to work, learning drills and preparing for future events and competitions. The group raised all the money needed to attend a recent Gatlinburg competition and hopes to attend a national event in Las Vegas next year. That means the cadets are often interacting with those in the community, including those who aren’t fond of law enforcement.

“It’s a lot of communication so you have to learn how to flow with it and teach yourself different things,” said 14-year-old Kirsten Combs, who would like to join the Marines.

Credit: Acworth police Credit: Acworth police

Alexis Mistretta, whose dad leads the program, says she wants to be an investigator one day.

“I like the crime scene and the murders and stuff like that,” she said. “The only problem is that I don’t like the blood.”

Justin Reaid, 17, the captain of the Acworth cadets, is interested in a career in law enforcement.

“Just to be able to help people,” he said. “If someone calls for help, we’re there. We will try to help somebody because you don’t know what they’re going through.”

The programs also help students determine a different career path. The skills learned, including leadership and communication, will help them no matter what they choose, according to Lt. Matthew Halstead with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“If kids think they’re interested in it, they can find out quickly if it’s going to be a fit for them,” Halstead said.

Halstead thought he wanted to become a firefighter, but changed his mind after joining the Cherokee cadet program as an eighth-grader. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and then later joined the sheriff’s office, where he has now served 17 years. Halstead, a member of the Air Force Reserves, said the cadet program played a key role in his career choices.

“It definitely puts them ahead of their peers when they’re going through training and the selection process,” he said.

Kamran Padilla, 18, just graduated from Allatoona High School and isn’t sure of his future plans yet. But he believes the traditional college route isn’t right for him. Kamran is the Acworth cadets’ honor guard leader.

“I really enjoy it,” he said. “I would like to see where this takes me. If I do want to do something with law enforcement, this will definitely help with that.”

KNOW A TEEN WHO WANTS TO BE AN OFFICER?

Check with your local law enforcement agencies to find out what types of programs are offered. Agencies through the metro Atlanta area offer cadet and explorer programs, along with summer events.