Bartow jail quarantines all inmates after COVID-19 outbreak

Boss said the health department is advising the jail to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on quarantining incarcerated people. The guidelines include repeated testing and close monitoring for symptoms.

Boss said no one from the jail has been hospitalized.

The sheriff’s news release dismissed what he called “mistruths” on social media about how the jail is handling COVID-19. Milsap didn’t say what he was talking about, but Facebook users have in recent days accused staff of refusing to test inmates who ask for screening.

“Some folks just like to spread rumors and panic when there is no need,” Milsap said. “I can assure you that we are monitoring all the inmates in the facility.”

The jail, which had a $30 million expansion in 2011, is built to hold more than 1,000 people.