GBI investigating Cobb County police shooting that left man dead

Cobb County police shot and killed a man who they say was firing a gun at family members inside a home in Mableton, according to the GBI, which is investigating the case.
Officers were called to a home in the Heritage Lake Subdivision in Mableton about a domestic dispute just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The caller told 911 dispatchers that the man, later identified as 41-year-old Cesar Anthony Pena, was shooting a firearm inside the house.
Responding officers heard gunshots inside the home, and SWAT team members were called, the release states. Sometime later, Pena stepped outside onto the front porch with a shotgun, and two officers then shot him. Pena was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that Pena, who lived at the home, had been displaying erratic behavior the night before. Cellphone and home surveillance footage shared with the station showed police focusing on the man’s home with their weapons drawn. In one of the videos, an officer says a woman inside the home called 911 multiple times and hung up, according to Channel 2.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and once complete, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Saturday’s shooting was the 58th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
About the Author