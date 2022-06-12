GBI investigating Cobb County police shooting that left man dead

Officers were called to a home in the Heritage Lake Subdivision in Mableton about a domestic dispute just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The caller told 911 dispatchers that the man, later identified as 41-year-old Cesar Anthony Pena, was shooting a firearm inside the house.

Responding officers heard gunshots inside the home, and SWAT team members were called, the release states. Sometime later, Pena stepped outside onto the front porch with a shotgun, and two officers then shot him. Pena was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.