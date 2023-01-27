Authorities in Atlanta urge peace ahead of release of Memphis police video

Memphis officials plan to release bodycam footage of the incident Friday evening, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The release of similar videos, like those that showed the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, inspired spontaneous gatherings and planned demonstrations around the U.S.

Tension is high in Atlanta after protests related to a separate police killing turned violent and a police patrol car was burned. The event was a response to the fatal shooting of Manuel Teran, an activist who was encamped at the site of Atlanta’s planned police and firefighter training center on a forested property in DeKalb County. The GBI, which is conducting an independent investigation of Teran’s shooting, said he shot and wounded a Georgia State Patrol trooper before he was killed.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday that would allow him to deploy up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops in the event of any violent unrest, the AJC reported. Griggs said he hopes the governor will not activate any National Guard troops from their standby status.

“I strongly urge the governor, one, not to call the National Guard, but two, if you are calling them, they need bodycams on,” Griggs said in an interview with Channel 2.

“Georgians respect peaceful protests, but do not tolerate acts of violence against persons or property,” Kemp wrote in the order, which expires Feb. 9.

In its Friday morning statement, the Atlanta Police Department struck a conciliatory tone.

“We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols,” the statement said. “Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.”