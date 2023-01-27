X
Authorities in Atlanta urge peace ahead of release of Memphis police video

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Bodycam footage expected in Tyre Nichols’ alleged killing

Atlanta police and community leaders expressed support for peaceful demonstrations ahead of the release of body-worn camera footage of the alleged killing of a man by five officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city,” Atlanta police said in a statement Friday morning referencing the death of Tyre Nichols.

“I would hope that the release of the video would occur a little bit earlier in the day so that activists and people that are going to do peaceful protest would have an opportunity to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, told Channel 2 Action News.

ExploreThe Jolt: A test for city-state relations after Kemp’s state of emergency

Demonstrations are expected across the country this weekend after five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in connection with Nichols’ death. Nichols was involved in a confrontation with police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop and was severely injured, the Associated Press reported. He died in the hospital three days later.

All five officers were fired prior to their indictments by a grand jury.

Memphis officials plan to release bodycam footage of the incident Friday evening, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The release of similar videos, like those that showed the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, inspired spontaneous gatherings and planned demonstrations around the U.S.

Tension is high in Atlanta after protests related to a separate police killing turned violent and a police patrol car was burned. The event was a response to the fatal shooting of Manuel Teran, an activist who was encamped at the site of Atlanta’s planned police and firefighter training center on a forested property in DeKalb County. The GBI, which is conducting an independent investigation of Teran’s shooting, said he shot and wounded a Georgia State Patrol trooper before he was killed.

ExploreKemp signs order to call up National Guard troops after violent unrest

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday that would allow him to deploy up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops in the event of any violent unrest, the AJC reported. Griggs said he hopes the governor will not activate any National Guard troops from their standby status.

“I strongly urge the governor, one, not to call the National Guard, but two, if you are calling them, they need bodycams on,” Griggs said in an interview with Channel 2.

“Georgians respect peaceful protests, but do not tolerate acts of violence against persons or property,” Kemp wrote in the order, which expires Feb. 9.

In its Friday morning statement, the Atlanta Police Department struck a conciliatory tone.

“We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols,” the statement said. “Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.”

