Austell man gets life in prison for masterminding roommate’s slaying

Vasquez and Jimenez waited about an hour to return to the home and pretended to discover the killing. Vasquez called police to report the homicide and told authorities he had no idea what happened.

He was arrested days after the shooting and spent more than four years in jail awaiting trial with no bond, online booking records show.

Cobb police officers and U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents investigated the slaying and used cellphone records, tower data, surveillance video and cellphone extraction evidence to prove Vasquez’s guilt, Broady said.

All three of his co-defendants also pleaded guilty and testified against him during the trial, according to the district attorney.

The motive for the killing remains a mystery, according to prosecutors.

“The jury returned a verdict that spoke the truth — that this defendant was the ringleader behind this heinous murder,” said Cobb Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green, the lead prosecutor in the case. “He took advantage of and manipulated his co-defendants to slaughter a man for reasons that will never be understood.”