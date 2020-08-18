Attorneys for man killed by ex-APD officer: New video proves no crimes, no threat

As she prepares to take center stage at the virtual Democratic National Convention, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is being accused of hypocrisy on police excessive force cases by an attorney representing the parents of a 22-year-old man fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer.
Shean Williams, co-counsel for the family of Deravis Caine Rogers – shot in the head four years ago by now-former Officer James Burns – accused Bottoms and her predecessor, Kasim Reed, of repeatedly failing to “take responsibility for injustices done by police officers in this city.”
The comments coincided with the release of never-before released video that lawyers for Deravis Caine Rogers’ parents say proves their son committed no crimes on June 22, 2016 and posed no threat to Officer James Burns, who was subsequently fired. Burns, charged with felony murder, is awaiting trial.
Rogers’ parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Burns and the city in 2016 but the case remains tangled up in litigation, Williams said.
On the night in question Burns had responded to an off-duty officer’s report of a suspicious person on foot at the Monroe Place apartments. Upon arrival, Burns spotted the driver of a 2011 silver Ford Fusion turn on the headlights and start to drive away.
After failing to block the vehicle with his patrol car, Burns jumped out of his cruiser, yelled “stop” and shot through the passenger side window of the Ford as it sped away.
Rogers was shot in the head and his car careened down the road before striking a parked vehicle at the Cirque Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Monroe Drive. Burns would later tell investigators that he shot into the car without knowing whether the driver was the “suspicious person” wanted by police. He claimed he acted out of fear for his safety, though comments to APD’s internal affairs division seem to contradict that claim.
“Basically driving while black,” said Sam Starks, co-counsel for Rogers’ parents.
Return for updates.