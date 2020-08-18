Attorneys for man killed by ex-APD officer: New video proves no crimes, no threat

Shean Williams, co-counsel for the family of Deravis Caine Rogers – shot in the head four years ago by now-former Officer James Burns – accused Bottoms and her predecessor, Kasim Reed, of repeatedly failing to “take responsibility for injustices done by police officers in this city.”

The comments coincided with the release of never-before released video that lawyers for Deravis Caine Rogers’ parents say proves their son committed no crimes on June 22, 2016 and posed no threat to Officer James Burns, who was subsequently fired. Burns, charged with felony murder, is awaiting trial.