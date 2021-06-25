Attorney: Woman suing Atlanta cops over body-slam during 2020 unrest

Swanger is accused of bragging about how he took down Jackson. One officer can be heard calling her stupid as she sits with a broken collarbone.

According to Atlanta police, Swanger received a two-day suspension and a written reprimand. Brandt received two written reprimands. “Both officers are still employed by APD in normal capacity,” said Officer Steve Avery.

Jackson’s attorneys said the officers’ punishments weren’t nearly enough.

“She had done nothing wrong,” said Harold Spence, another of Jackson’s attorneys, “but what we see time and again … the default mechanism to lie. When you have video, that lie has a temporary lifespan.”

Caption Amber Jackson, standing next to her lawyer Mawuli Davis, talks during a press conference in Decatur on Friday, June 25, 2021, concerning her body-slam lawsuit against two Atlanta police officers and the city of Atlanta. (STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Jackson, whose attorneys said she was out of work for months because of her injury and major surgery, said she was tired of feeling uneasy around police and wanted things to change.

“I never thought that would happen to me. And to think there’s worst cases than mine,” Jackson said at the attorneys’ office.

The woman who took the video, Heather Upham, said Swanger’s punishment was a “slap on the hand.”

“This is exactly why we’re protesting,” she said. “She could’ve been the next George Floyd.”