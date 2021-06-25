Attorney: Woman suing Atlanta cops over body-slam during 2020 unrest

Amber Jackson’s X-ray showed her collarbone broken in two.
The 25-year-old dental hygienist had been “body-slammed” onto the pavement outside Lenox Square Mall. It happened on May 29, 2020, an intense first night of anti-police-brutality demonstrations across Atlanta. After throwing Jackson to the ground, cops charged her with disorderly conduct. But according to Jackson’s lawyers, officers made no mention in records of injuring Jackson, or even using force on her at all.
A bystander filmed the officer slam the woman to the ground.
“Without this video, this would’ve been swept under the rug,” Decatur attorney Muwali Davis said at a Friday news conference, announcing a lawsuit against two Atlanta Police Department officers and the city.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, alleges police had no justification to even pull Jackson over in the mall parking lot, let alone pull her from the car and violently slam her to the ground. The suit is against the city and officers Cody Swanger and Jeremiah Brandt.
Swanger is accused of bragging about how he took down Jackson. One officer can be heard calling her stupid as she sits with a broken collarbone.
According to Atlanta police, Swanger received a two-day suspension and a written reprimand. Brandt received two written reprimands. “Both officers are still employed by APD in normal capacity,” said Officer Steve Avery.
Jackson’s attorneys said the officers’ punishments weren’t nearly enough.
“She had done nothing wrong,” said Harold Spence, another of Jackson’s attorneys, “but what we see time and again … the default mechanism to lie. When you have video, that lie has a temporary lifespan.”
Jackson, whose attorneys said she was out of work for months because of her injury and major surgery, said she was tired of feeling uneasy around police and wanted things to change.
“I never thought that would happen to me. And to think there’s worst cases than mine,” Jackson said at the attorneys’ office.
The woman who took the video, Heather Upham, said Swanger’s punishment was a “slap on the hand.”
“This is exactly why we’re protesting,” she said. “She could’ve been the next George Floyd.”