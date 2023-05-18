Attorney says man charged in deadly Gwinnett home invasion was not at scene

A deadly home invasion in Gwinnett County late last month led to two men behind bars. An attorney for one of those men argues that he was wrongfully tied to the case.
Myles Coston, 19, is facing charges of felony murder, home invasion, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the April 23 incident at the Valley Brook mobile home community along Mountain Drive. His alleged accomplice, 20-year-old Geno Hall, is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The men’s friend, 23-year-old Leon Summers, was fatally shot during the home invasion, officials said. The homeowner, who police said fired in self-defense, was injured and went to Grady Memorial Hospital the day after the shooting.
After canvassing the neighborhood and collecting additional evidence, authorities said they later tied Hall and Coston to the case.
But Coston’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, said his client had no knowledge of the home invasion and was not at the scene.
“My client had no idea that a home invasion was gonna take place,” Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “There’s no evidence that my client ever, ever participated in a home invasion, nonetheless a murder case.”
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that Flock cameras placed Coston’s car near Summers’ apartment on the night of the shooting and at Gordon State College in Barnesville after the incident. Coston’s exact location during the home invasion is a piece of information that Patterson said will only be released during the trial.
Patterson confirmed that Coston saw Hall the day of the incident, but was not sure if he had seen Summers. He thinks Coston is being charged because he knew the two men.
“They’re presuming he’s guilty simply because of association,” he added. “Simply being associated with someone that potentially committed a crime is not a crime.”
A detective testified Wednesday during Coston’s preliminary hearing that Summers’ father spoke to Hall the night of the incident and Hall admitted to a botched robbery, Channel 2 reported. Patterson said Coston never spoke to anyone about a home invasion.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
According to Gwinnett police, the homeowner arrived at the hospital shortly before 11 p.m. on April 24 and said he was involved in a shooting on Mountain Drive “within the past couple of days.” The man, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, said there was possibly another victim still in the home.
Detectives were sent to the home and found Summers’ body, police said.
Patterson said he has applied for a bond hearing for Coston and is waiting on a court date.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office