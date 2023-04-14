OPINION: Chicago is the DNC’s kind of town. Mine, too

When visitors arrive next summer for the Democratic National Convention, they will find not only a breathtakingly beautiful city but an urban ecosystem and culture unlike anywhere else on earth. As a politically progressive city in a conservative agricultural state, it reminds me of Atlanta, where I happily lived for nearly 20 years. Like Atlanta, it is a haven for queer people, not just from the state but from the entire region. Like Atlanta, it offers a relatively safe and protective environment for migrants. Like Atlanta, it has long fostered Black excellence in defiance of the best efforts of corrupt officialdom. The similarities end there.

Atlanta is a city of transplants who constantly question the civic discourse in an effort to improve life for its people. Chicago is a city of natives who claim they know better. A popular meme went around Chicago Twitter after the convention was announced. It showed a Wrigley Field-style neon sign with the message “If you’re not from Chicago please shut the f— up about Chicago.”