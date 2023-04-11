Atlanta songwriter found guilty in 2021 murder of girlfriend in Iowa

An Atlanta songwriter was found guilty Monday in Iowa for the murder of his girlfriend in May 2021.
Justin L. Wright, also known as J. Wright, was arrested in May 2021 and charged with first degree-murder in the death of Wilanna Bibbs, 20. Davenport Police found her dead after responding to a disturbance at a home.
Wright was found guilty by a jury Monday. A sentencing hearing will be held on June 14.
The trial began March 28 with jurors reaching a verdict after 90 minutes of deliberation on Monday, the Quad-City Times reported.
During opening statements, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said Bibbs met Wright when she moved to Atlanta to pursue her music career and began dating and living together months before the murder, the paper reported.
Cunningham said an autopsy determined Bibbs had been shot in the back and the bullet hit her spine, heart and liver, the newspaper reported. The two were visiting Wright family members in Iowa when the shooting took place.
“I’m very pleased with the verdict,” Cunningham told the Quad-City Times.
Wright is the founder and owner of Camp Entertainment Worldwide, a record label. As a result of his company, Wright became a multi-platinum songwriter working with acts like Future, 21 Savage, Timbaland, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Bow Wow and others.
