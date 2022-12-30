Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt

Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, the Clayton County Sheriff said.
Those arrested Wednesday include Shun Lamar Almond, 34; Jason Isaiah Mahone, 18; Erik Jameil Ray, 34; Tariq Ismail Abdussaboor, 20; and Frederick Jerome Smith Jr., 32. Smith is also known by his rapper name TTG Fred.
The suspects are accused of bringing cigarettes, alcohol, drugs and cell phones to the Clayton jail and dropping them off inside the security fence, according to Sheriff Levon Allen.
“Hopefully TTG Fred will rap about his arrest for bringing contraband to the jail before the release date of his latest single,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The charges for the suspects vary but include burglary, criminal attempt to commit a crime, trespassing, party to the commission of a crime, possession of tools to commit a crime and interference with government property.
Allen said additional arrests are possible, including sheriff’s office employees, as the investigation continues
“There will be zero tolerance for contraband in the Clayton County jail,” Allen said.
All five suspects remained in the Clayton jail late Thursday.