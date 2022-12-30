Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt

Those arrested Wednesday include Shun Lamar Almond, 34; Jason Isaiah Mahone, 18; Erik Jameil Ray, 34; Tariq Ismail Abdussaboor, 20; and Frederick Jerome Smith Jr., 32. Smith is also known by his rapper name TTG Fred.

The suspects are accused of bringing cigarettes, alcohol, drugs and cell phones to the Clayton jail and dropping them off inside the security fence, according to Sheriff Levon Allen.