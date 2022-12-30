BreakingNews
John Lewis statue to be placed where Confederate monument once stood
ajc logo
X

Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt

Crime & Public Safety
18 minutes ago

Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, the Clayton County Sheriff said.

Those arrested Wednesday include Shun Lamar Almond, 34; Jason Isaiah Mahone, 18; Erik Jameil Ray, 34; Tariq Ismail Abdussaboor, 20; and Frederick Jerome Smith Jr., 32. Smith is also known by his rapper name TTG Fred.

The suspects are accused of bringing cigarettes, alcohol, drugs and cell phones to the Clayton jail and dropping them off inside the security fence, according to Sheriff Levon Allen.

“Hopefully TTG Fred will rap about his arrest for bringing contraband to the jail before the release date of his latest single,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The charges for the suspects vary but include burglary, criminal attempt to commit a crime, trespassing, party to the commission of a crime, possession of tools to commit a crime and interference with government property.

Allen said additional arrests are possible, including sheriff’s office employees, as the investigation continues

“There will be zero tolerance for contraband in the Clayton County jail,” Allen said.

All five suspects remained in the Clayton jail late Thursday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Basil Watson

John Lewis statue to be placed where Confederate monument once stood1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Sheriff: Deputy found shot to death while driving was ‘outstanding young man’
3h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
3h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol
13h ago
The Latest

2 injured in shooting at KFC in DeKalb County
32m ago
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
1h ago
YSL trial set to start next week with 14 defendants, including Young Thug
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
5h ago
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
4h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top