Atlanta police seeking victims of suspected serial rapist arrested in March

While police are not planning to release a detailed description of the suspect, they believe sharing a few details will help them connect with other victims, said Lt. Andrew Smith of the special victims unit. Smith said the suspect is in his mid-40s and stands 6-foot-8. He is accused of committing multiple rapes in the area of Five Points and Underground Atlanta.

The four incidents allegedly happened between August 2022 and March of this year. He was arrested after a woman came forward and reported that she’d been sexually assaulted, Smith said. After the suspect was taken into custody, police said they connected him to three other cases through DNA evidence.

The man has been held in the Fulton County Jail without bond since he was arrested.

Smith said the man allegedly approached his victims through random interactions. While he did not provide details about the victims, Smith said they tended to be marginalized and were all women. The sexual assaults did not follow a pattern in terms of timing and took place at different times of the day, Smith said.

Anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted by the same man is asked to contact the special victims unit at 404-546-4260.