UPDATE: 3 children who wandered away from NW Atlanta park found safe, police say

UPDATE [9:15 a.m.]: Atlanta police have called off the search for three children who wandered away from their neighborhood park on Thursday after the children were found safe.

Police did not provide further details about where the children were located, or how. There had been a massive search in the area of Westside Crossing in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood since the 6-year-old, 10-year-old and 14-year-old were reported missing Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: It’s been more than 12 hours, and no one has seen or heard from three siblings who appear to have wandered off from a park in their northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday.

Police are turning to the public to help locate the children, 6-year-old Jayla McDaniel, 10-year-old Arthur Patterson and 14-year-old Amiya Patterson, who were last seen by their mother around 3 p.m. as they walked to the park within the Westside Crossing complex on Perry Boulevard in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood.

It was a normal routine for the siblings, but their grandmother said they have always returned home before. Atlanta police consider their missing persons case “critical.”

A security camera captured footage of them walking near the Circle K gas station on Hollywood Road, which is under a mile from their home and down the street from Abner Place, another small park which has a playground with a swing set.

Alkini Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her grandchildren left for the park Thursday afternoon after helping their mother unload groceries.

“Then she watched them go to the park. They did go to the park,” Alkini Patterson said. “But after that, she don’t know where they went ... They normally come back from the park. But they didn’t come back this time.”

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

They didn’t have a phone with them, she said.

“I just want to say: Amiya, Jayla and Junior, if y’all out there somewhere and y’all see us on TV, please just come home,” Alkini Patterson told reporters. “We are worried about you guys, ‘cause we don’t know where you’re at and we just wish y’all just come home.”

Police released the following descriptions for each child:

Jayla McDaniel, 6, is 4-foot-6 and weighs 90 pounds. She has a medium brown skin tone and black braided hair with black beads. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jean shorts.

Arthur Patterson, 10, is 5-foot-4 and weighs 114 pounds. He has a medium brown skin tone and black hair with a low cut. He was last seen wearing pajama pants of an unknown color.

Amiya Patterson, 14, is 5-foot-7and weighs 145 pounds. She has a medium brown skin tone and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a crop top of an unknown color.

“I just wish they’d call ‘cause there’s so many kids going missing,” Alkini Patterson said. “I just want to let y’all know we love y’all. Just show up. Just show up.”

Anyone who has seen any of the missing children or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s special victim’s unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).