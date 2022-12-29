Atlanta police ramp up security plans to keep New Year’s revelers safe

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Guns will not be allowed into the Peach Drop event at Underground Atlanta, according to police. Department leaders also warned against any celebratory gunfire.

“Number one, it’s illegal and it’s extremely dangerous,” Harper said. “Often the people who are affected by the celebratory gunfire have nothing to do with the event at all. Bullets just travel where they’re gonna go.”

Between 50,000 to 60,000 are expected to attend the Peach Drop, which is back after a four-year hiatus. The event, which is free and will begin at 6 p.m., will feature concerts by Atlanta acts Da Brat, YoungBloodZ and Jagged Edge.

Long before crowds arrive at Underground, college football fans are expected to fill the streets around Mercedes-Benz Stadium for events leading up to the game. The Georgia Bulldogs will play Ohio State University at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the national championship game.

A parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by FanFest at 3 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center.

For those not using ride-share services, metered parking will be available along with other lots. Smith said those who drive downtown should park in well-lit areas and secure any valuables in their vehicles, making sure to lock all doors before walking away. MARTA is another option, and the transit agency said it is ready for additional riders and will run more frequent trains.

The weather could make for a soggy outing for those heading downtown. Channel 2 Action News meteorologists are predicting an 80% chance of rain Saturday, including scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Atlanta police will have its air and drone units available, weather permitting, Smith said. The Georgia State Patrol, Georgia State University police, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and MARTA police are among the other agencies that will be assisting with security efforts.

Officers will also be enforcing the city’s 11 p.m. curfew for juveniles, according to police. Children and teens must be accompanied by adults in order to attend late events.

Above all, those attending the weekend events should be aware of their surroundings and remain cautious, police said.

“For any suspicious activities, we should have a lot of officers that should be highly visible on the streets,” Smith said. “Notify an officer immediately. Reach out to 911 if there’s not an officer.”