Atlanta police on alert after night of ‘destructive’ protests

Murphy said police attempted to attempted to make contact with protest leaders but were met with resistance.

“We immediately realized it was not peaceful and it turned destructive,” Murphy said.

The demonstrators first headed towards APD’s Zone 5 precinct downtown on Ted Turner Drive, where they first clashed with police after shattering a window and spray painting the side of the building.

A large contingent continued heading north, with some shouting they were headed to the Beltline with an intent to inflict more property damage. Police stopped them just south of North Avenue.

Murphy said police are unaware of any protests scheduled for Wednesday night but are prepared if more unrest develops.

Protests turned violent in Kenosha Tuesday night, where two people were killed and another was seriously injured. Blake was paralyzed and remains in critical condition, according to his family.