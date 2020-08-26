DEVELOPING: Cops break up protesters after precinct damaged near Woodruff Park

Protesters and police face off in downtown Atlanta Tuesday evening. Credit: Ben@bengray.com Credit: Ben@bengray.com

Tensions quickly boiled over outside the precinct when a window was shattered and a wall was spray painted. Officers moved to arrest the person who was spray-painting, which led to a scuffle between the crowd and cops.

Several people threw garbage cans, water bottles and fireworks at the officers, who responded by shooting rubber bullets into the crowd. Officers in riot gear flooded the scene, dispersing the group. A handful of people were detained, but it’s unclear if anyone has been charged.

After the crowd was dispersed, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown provided a statement that said: “At this time it appears that there has been some property damage to the precinct located on Ted Turner (Drive) due to the protesters. We are continuing to monitor the situation and their movements. At this time, it appears to be a large group of protesters in various areas.”

The protest was planned to show support for Jacob Blake, who was seen being shot several times by police in a viral video, igniting a new wave of protests in several cities across the country.

The 29-year-old man was shot Sunday after opening the door of an SUV, which reportedly had his three young children inside. In the video, it sounds like seven gunshots are fired, but it’s unclear how many struck Blake. On Tuesday, the attorney for Blake’s family said he is paralyzed.

The man who said he filmed the cellphone video of the shooting, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before the gunfire erupted. White said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Jan Rivers holds up a sign during a protest at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta Tuesday evening. Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

