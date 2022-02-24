Atlanta police officer involved in injury crash on Hollowell Parkway

An Atlanta police officer was among multiple people injured in a car wreck Thursday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Photos from NewsChopper2 show an unmarked police car equipped with emergency lights crashed into a fence on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway not far from the intersection with Hollywood Road. The officer involved in the wreck suffered a knee injury and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, police told Channel 2.
A second person involved in the wreck complained of neck pain, a police spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.
No further information has been released about the circumstances of the crash or the identities of those involved.
We’re working to learn more.
