Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in West End mall armed robbery

The robbery was reported just before 7 p.m. Nov. 5, police said in a statement. The victim told responding officers that a man demanded the money as he walked into the store with the firearm in hand.

The employee was able to run away and lock herself in a room for safety, the statement read. The suspect then jumped over the counter and tried to break into the cash register but was unsuccessful and fled. It is not clear if he took any other items.