Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in West End mall armed robbery

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Atlanta police are searching for a man with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo below his left eye and a split left earlobe who they say demanded money at gunpoint from a cellphone repair shop worker at The Mall West End earlier this month.

The robbery was reported just before 7 p.m. Nov. 5, police said in a statement. The victim told responding officers that a man demanded the money as he walked into the store with the firearm in hand.

The employee was able to run away and lock herself in a room for safety, the statement read. The suspect then jumped over the counter and tried to break into the cash register but was unsuccessful and fled. It is not clear if he took any other items.

He is described as being in his early 20s and about 5-foot-11. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a red and white hat, blue coat, black shirt and red pants with a green backpack.

No other details were shared about the case.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

