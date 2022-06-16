ajc logo
X

Atlanta police make arrest in deadly downtown shooting near Georgia State

Montrell Williams, 30, is charged in connection with a shooting near Georgia State University that left 35-year-old Christopher Washington dead.

Combined ShapeCaption
Montrell Williams, 30, is charged in connection with a shooting near Georgia State University that left 35-year-old Christopher Washington dead.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 25 minutes ago

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting near Georgia State University, according to Atlanta police.

Montrell Williams is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Christopher Washington at 14 Marietta Street, just outside the university’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies and not far from Woodruff Park.

ExploreMan fatally shot near Georgia State campus, Woodruff Park

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting. GSU police tweeted at the time assuring people on campus that there was no ongoing threat.

Williams was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Fulton County jail on a charge of felony murder.

“The APD Homicide Unit continues to show its skills, investigative prowess, and determination to solve cases and hold violent suspects accountable,” the Atlanta Police Department said on social media. “The city is safer with this dangerous suspect behind bars.”

Another shooting in the area of Woodruff Park claimed the life of a man Wednesday morning. GSU police working nearby heard several gunshots around 2:15 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Atlanta police arrested 34-year-old Michael Lee in that case and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Lee was booked into the county jail Wednesday and was being held without bond.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 7472h ago
Braves’ bullpen has remained brilliant despite injuries
2h ago
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture
17h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
3h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
3h ago
As Juneteenth approaches, the question becomes how to observe it
4h ago
The Latest
‘We have a gang problem.’ Fulton DA seeks solutions through collaboration
2h ago
Man caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb
15h ago
Marietta home sustains major damage in house fire
16h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top