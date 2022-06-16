Atlanta police make arrest in deadly downtown shooting near Georgia State

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting near Georgia State University, according to Atlanta police.
Montrell Williams is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Christopher Washington at 14 Marietta Street, just outside the university’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies and not far from Woodruff Park.
Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting. GSU police tweeted at the time assuring people on campus that there was no ongoing threat.
Williams was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Fulton County jail on a charge of felony murder.
“The APD Homicide Unit continues to show its skills, investigative prowess, and determination to solve cases and hold violent suspects accountable,” the Atlanta Police Department said on social media. “The city is safer with this dangerous suspect behind bars.”
Another shooting in the area of Woodruff Park claimed the life of a man Wednesday morning. GSU police working nearby heard several gunshots around 2:15 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.
Atlanta police arrested 34-year-old Michael Lee in that case and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Lee was booked into the county jail Wednesday and was being held without bond.
