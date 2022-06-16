Atlanta police make arrest in deadly downtown shooting near Georgia State

“The APD Homicide Unit continues to show its skills, investigative prowess, and determination to solve cases and hold violent suspects accountable,” the Atlanta Police Department said on social media. “The city is safer with this dangerous suspect behind bars.”

Another shooting in the area of Woodruff Park claimed the life of a man Wednesday morning. GSU police working nearby heard several gunshots around 2:15 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Atlanta police arrested 34-year-old Michael Lee in that case and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Lee was booked into the county jail Wednesday and was being held without bond.