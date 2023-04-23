X

Atlanta police investigating officer-involved shooting at downtown bus station

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Atlanta police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a downtown Greyhound bus station, according to authorities.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to the Forsyth Street bus station around 4:30 a.m. on reports of an unruly man inside the station.

The man was escorted out of the building by security but then pulled out a gun and shot at officers, the news station reported, and officers returned fire.

The man, who was not a passenger, was injured and taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, according to the station. Officers were not injured.

Police have not released additional details.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Far-right candidates score wins in Georgia GOP party elections9h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Four musts when a vehicle is stopped in the road
2h ago

Credit: AP

Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Dunwoody shootout between friends ends in arrests, guns seized
17h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Dunwoody shootout between friends ends in arrests, guns seized
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Dunwoody shootout between friends ends in arrests, guns seized
17h ago
3 injured in Edgewood Avenue shooting ‘caught in crossfire,’ police say
Transgender women speak out, fearful amid recent fatal shootings in Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Public service set for Sunday night for longtime Baptist leader Charles Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top