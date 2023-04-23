Atlanta police investigating officer-involved shooting at downtown bus station

Atlanta police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a downtown Greyhound bus station, according to authorities.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to the Forsyth Street bus station around 4:30 a.m. on reports of an unruly man inside the station.
The man was escorted out of the building by security but then pulled out a gun and shot at officers, the news station reported, and officers returned fire.
The man, who was not a passenger, was injured and taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, according to the station. Officers were not injured.
Police have not released additional details.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
