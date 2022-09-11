Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case

As police investigated one downtown Atlanta shooting Sunday morning, a victim of another shooting showed up and flagged officers down for help.
In the first incident, police responded to 180 Peachtree St., an area between several upscale downtown bars and restaurants, around 2:45 a.m. There, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, a news release states. The woman was taken to a hospital and was described as alert.
Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between the victim and the shooting suspect, both of whom appeared to have been acquainted with each other, the release states.
An hour later, around 3:45 a.m., investigating officers were flagged down about another shooting. A man in serious condition was trying to take himself to a hospital after being shot multiple times, a second news release states.
Police learned the victim and another man were shot in an apparent robbery near the Susan K. May Park at the corner of William H. Borders Drive and Tanner Street, about a mile away from the Peachtree Street shooting. The second victim was described as alert.
No other details were released by police about the shooting, victims or any potential suspects.
