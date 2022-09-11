Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case

In the first incident, police responded to 180 Peachtree St., an area between several upscale downtown bars and restaurants, around 2:45 a.m. There, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, a news release states. The woman was taken to a hospital and was described as alert.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between the victim and the shooting suspect, both of whom appeared to have been acquainted with each other, the release states.