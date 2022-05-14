Atlanta police arrest suspect tied to slate of residential burglaries

According to a police report, Giambrone had in his pockets the deceased husband’s stolen wallet, three pieces of stolen mail, stolen credit cards and two stolen checks valued at $4,520.

The police department released Ring surveillance footage from a March 30 burglary at a home in the 2900 block of North Hills Drive. The 66-second video shows a man in fisherman boots casually walk through the gate and creep into the backyard. He peered through several windows to make sure the coast was clear as he then sat in a chair on the outdoor patio.

According to a news release, police immediately recognized the man on the video as Giambrone.

Investigators said he left after a short time, but returned about an hour later and began casing the house. That’s when police received reports of a man trying to break into the home through a kitchen window. The man fled the scene before officers arrived. But the homeowner, who was out of town, gave officers the surveillance footage implicating Giambrone.

It was not the first time he has targeted the area, according to investigators. On May 9, 2021, officers responded to a burglary at a different home in the 2900 block of North Hills Drive and found Gambrione hiding in a second-floor attic.

He told officers he got a key from the homeowners and used it to get in the house so he could sleep in the attic, according to a police report. Investigators determined he actually stole the key as well as IDs, a garage opener and several debit and credit cards. Police arrested Giambrone and charged him with first-degree burglary. Online records show he bonded out of the Fulton County Jail on that charge two-and-a-half months later after paying a $1,500 surety bond.

Prior to his arrest this week, he’d landed back in jail twice since then on prowling, theft and criminal trespass charges, and was released both times after serving time for the misdemeanor offenses, jail records indicate.