Rosalynn Carter, Atlanta police chief worked together on mental health issues

Rosalynn Carter once presented awards to Atlanta police officers for their efforts in handling mental health calls.

One of those officers was Darin Schierbaum, now the department chief. The Atlanta Police Department joined others in remembering Carter, who died Sunday at age 96.

Explore Full AJC coverage of Rosalynn Carter

“Mrs. Carter’s legacy of compassion, dedication, and unwavering support for mental health initiatives has left an enduring impact on our community and beyond,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Her commitment to service and advocacy has been an inspiration to us all, embodying the true spirit of public service.”