Rosalynn Carter, Atlanta police chief worked together on mental health issues

Rosalynn Carter once presented awards to Atlanta police officers for their efforts in handling mental health calls.
One of those officers was Darin Schierbaum, now the department chief. The Atlanta Police Department joined others in remembering Carter, who died Sunday at age 96.
“Mrs. Carter’s legacy of compassion, dedication, and unwavering support for mental health initiatives has left an enduring impact on our community and beyond,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Her commitment to service and advocacy has been an inspiration to us all, embodying the true spirit of public service.”
Schierbaum and other officers were part of a Crisis Intervention Team honored for their efforts with Carter in attendance in February 2006, the department said.
“As we remember her with deep respect and gratitude, let us reflect on the values she held dear —empathy, kindness, and a profound sense of duty,” the department said. “Mrs. Carter’s contributions to mental health awareness have paved the way for positive change, and her legacy will continue to guide us in our mission to serve and protect.”
