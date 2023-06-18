BreakingNews
Sandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water
Atlanta McDonald’s employee shot by customer after fight, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A customer shot a Ponce de Leon McDonald’s employee in the thigh early Sunday morning after a fight, authorities said.

Police responded around 4 a.m. to a person shot call at the fast food restaurant just east of Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the employee inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, the gunfire erupted after the employee and customer started fighting at the 24-hour location.

“A short time later ... while standing outside of the business, the victim was shot by the suspect who then fled the scene on foot,” police said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or say how the brawl started. The shooting remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

