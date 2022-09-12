Atlanta mayor seeks community input in search for permanent police chief

In late May, Dickens announced Darin Schierbaum, the department’s assistant chief, would lead the agency in an interim capacity as the city conducts its search for the next chief. Schierbaum, a 20-year APD veteran, took over for former Chief Rodney Bryant after his retirement.

“He has the credentials and the experience,” Dickens said of Schierbaum after naming him interim chief. “Perhaps more importantly, he has the trust of his peers and the trust throughout the community of Atlanta.”

The transition comes as city leaders look to stem the surge of violent crime while attracting and retaining more officers. Dickens said earlier this year he hoped to have a permanent chief selected by September or October.

The 51-year-old Schierbaum joined the department in 2002 after more than a decade with the sheriff’s department in his native southern Illinois. The Midtown resident was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and became lieutenant two years later, according to his biography on the city’s website. He rose through the ranks over the years, becoming captain in 2013, major two years later and deputy chief in March 2020.

“This is a great police department and I’m proud to lead these men and women,” Schierbaum recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But he acknowledged the decision to either make his role permanent or move in different direction ultimately rests with the mayor.

“My job is to serve the city in whatever role that may be,” Schierbaum said.