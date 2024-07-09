Atlanta man found dead in Alabama while visiting family for holiday

An Atlanta man’s body was found two days after he was reported missing in Alabama. Now, authorities say they are searching for his boyfriend, a person of interest in the investigation.
Police responded to a call Thursday evening that Deundray Cottrell, 31, was missing from a residence in the 7900 block of 4th Avenue South in the East Lake neighborhood of Birmingham. Cottrell had traveled there with his boyfriend to spend time with friends and family during the long holiday weekend, Channel 2 Action News reported.
According to Cottrell’s sister Angelica, the boyfriend told her that her brother at some point jumped off her patio, hopped a fence and took off running, Channel 2 reported. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not naming the boyfriend since he is not a suspect in the homicide investigation.
Officers began searching the area Friday and discovered pieces of Cottrell’s clothing, Birmingham police said. A community member also shared video surveillance of Cottrell walking in the area, officials said.
On Saturday, police said they discovered Cottrell’s body in the 7800 block of 5th Avenue South, about two blocks from where he was last seen. His cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, officials said.
Cottrell worked in marketing in Atlanta and was working toward finishing his doctorate degree, his sister told Channel 2.
Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. There is a $5,000 reward for tips shared with Crime Stoppers.
