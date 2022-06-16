Atlanta fire crews devise plan to battle blaze, hot temps at boarded-up house

“(The house) was boarded up,” he said. “There was a report of two people staying inside.”

The crew was able to quickly search and confirm that no one was inside.

Because of the heat from the flames, Atlanta fire had to send additional engines to the scene solely to rehabilitate the crews, according to Manns.

“We try to shorten the rotations,” he said. “Get them in, get them out, and make sure they rehab hydrated.”

Heat exhaustion is always a risk for firefighters, Manns noted, and the blazing temperatures of summer don’t make the job any easier.

“One of the things we’ve been doing is calling for extra engines to come out to assist with whatever we need,” he said. “I had that extra engine come out and set up a rehab sector with Gatorade and just check the firefighters out in the event somebody was suffering from heat exhaustion.”

