Atlanta driver dies in early Christmas morning crash

An Atlanta driver died early Christmas morning following a single-vehicle crash, Atlanta police say.
The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Christmas Day near Butner Road and Niskey Lake Road in Southwest Atlanta. Officers found the driver deceased at the scene.
An investigation was launched by the Accident Investigations Unit at the scene. Police say preliminary investigation indicate the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, overturn and strike a tree.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said.
Later in the day, an Atlanta police patrol vehicle and a pedestrian were struck by a pickup truck in the area of Campbellton Road. Police say the officer, who was on the scene of a traffic incident, was inside the patrol vehicle at the time of the collision. An incident report said the truck is believed to have slid on a patch of ice, causing the collision, around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The officer and pedestrian sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck remained on the scene, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.
