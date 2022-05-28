Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event

In a recorded Instagram Live, members of the Atlanta DeKalb Carnival Parade’s council announced that they were unable to acquire the proper permits due to issues with the DeKalb County Police Department.

“Unfortunately, the DeKalb County Police Department has not signed off on our permits. They cite the reason that they couldn’t find enough officers to work the parade,” said a member of the parade’s council.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival 2022 is scheduled for this weekend at Central Park. In addition to live music, this Carnival event also features a parade, scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Atlanta, going from Gartrell Street to the park.