ajc logo
X

Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event

Although this year's Atlanta DeKalb Carnival Parade has been canceled, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival's parade is still scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AJC file photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Although this year's Atlanta DeKalb Carnival Parade has been canceled, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival's parade is still scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AJC file photo)

News
By Liset Cruz
45 minutes ago
A different Carnival parade is still planned for Saturday in downtown Atlanta

The Atlanta DeKalb Carnival Parade has canceled its event “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a post on the parade’s Instagram account.

In the announcement made early Saturday morning, the organizers still welcome all masqueraders with their wristbands to enter the Festival Village, which is set to open at 4 p.m.

A couple of weeks ago about half a dozen of the biggest bands pulled out of the parade and announced they would participate instead in a downtown Atlanta parade.

The Atlanta DeKalb Caribbean Carnival in Stonecrest was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic. The festival and parade held on Memorial Day weekend celebrated Caribbean culture.

In a recorded Instagram Live, members of the Atlanta DeKalb Carnival Parade’s council announced that they were unable to acquire the proper permits due to issues with the DeKalb County Police Department.

“Unfortunately, the DeKalb County Police Department has not signed off on our permits. They cite the reason that they couldn’t find enough officers to work the parade,” said a member of the parade’s council.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival 2022 is scheduled for this weekend at Central Park. In addition to live music, this Carnival event also features a parade, scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Atlanta, going from Gartrell Street to the park.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna18h ago
Former SBC president Johnny Hunt responds to allegations in report
17h ago
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris II for his MLB debut
58m ago
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
20h ago
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
20h ago
Bystanders help cops arrest armed suspect in NW Atlanta
13h ago
The Latest
Former SBC president Johnny Hunt responds to allegations in report
17h ago
Documents reveal new details about future Hyundai EV plant in Georgia
18h ago
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
19h ago
Featured
Burt Jones, left, will be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor while two Democrats -- former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, left, and Charlie Bailey -- head to a runoff next month. Submitted photos.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
20h ago
Omni Atlanta Hotel opens four new restaurants and more dining news from the week
18h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top