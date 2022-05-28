Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event

The Atlanta DeKalb Carnival Parade has canceled its event “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a post on the parade’s Instagram account.
In the announcement made early Saturday morning, the organizers still welcome all masqueraders with their wristbands to enter the Festival Village, which is set to open at 4 p.m.
A couple of weeks ago about half a dozen of the biggest bands pulled out of the parade and announced they would participate instead in a downtown Atlanta parade.
The Atlanta DeKalb Caribbean Carnival in Stonecrest was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic. The festival and parade held on Memorial Day weekend celebrated Caribbean culture.
In a recorded Instagram Live, members of the Atlanta DeKalb Carnival Parade’s council announced that they were unable to acquire the proper permits due to issues with the DeKalb County Police Department.
“Unfortunately, the DeKalb County Police Department has not signed off on our permits. They cite the reason that they couldn’t find enough officers to work the parade,” said a member of the parade’s council.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival 2022 is scheduled for this weekend at Central Park. In addition to live music, this Carnival event also features a parade, scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Atlanta, going from Gartrell Street to the park.
