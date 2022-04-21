ajc logo
X

Atlanta company’s software aims to weed out bad work conduct before it happens

Software created by an Atlanta-based company is designed to improve corporate security.

Combined ShapeCaption
Software created by an Atlanta-based company is designed to improve corporate security.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Verensics questions employees on ethics, work practices

He had passed repeated background checks required by his company, according to investigators. And since he was the account supervisor for Infomart, a Marietta company that specializes in corporate background checks, Joshua Aaron Knight’s office was regularly locked due to the sensitive nature of company finances.

The lock on the door didn’t prevent Knight’s alleged thefts, according to police. In March, a Cobb County grand jury indicted him on 100 counts of theft after he stole more than 800,000 from the company, the indictment states.

So what can companies do to prevent their own employees from crimes? An Atlanta software company has a tool it says can help weed out the potential unethical or illegal behaviors before they happen, taking corporate security beyond the routine background checks.

“What we did was we came up with software that can streamline that process,” Russ Law, CEO and founder of Verensics, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Explore101-count indictment for Cobb man accused of stealing $500K from employer

His company has created software, released in 2020, that combines technology with psychological tools in the form of an online questionnaire. Corporate security experts were also included in the development of the software, currently being used across the U.S. and in Mexico, Law said.

“When they sit down to do our automated interview, they’re much more likely to share information about their own behavior and their own ethical attitudes,” Law explained. “Research shows that people are much more likely to admit this kind of thing to a machine, rather than a person.”

And that information can potentially help businesses plan follow-up conversations, possibly weeding out future problems. Employers may then be able to avoid costly investigations later on that distract from day-to-day business, Law said.

The majority of employees do their jobs without committing crimes, according to Law, citing his company’s research. But the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to many working from home, has made it easier for a small percentage of employees to commit fraud when they aren’t held accountable for their time, he said.

In Knight’s case, the amount of missing money made news headlines, bringing negative and unwanted publicity to his former company. He was arrested and is currently free on bond. Knight’s case is pending, Cobb County court records show.

Companies that fight fraud and other security issues experience higher morale among employees and can help with recruiting, Law said.

For information on the Verensics software, visit the company’s website at https://verensics.com/.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone2h ago
The tractor-trailer crashed from Fulton Street onto Pulliam Street below, impacting traffic on both roads as well as on the I-20 ramps nearby.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge
2h ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
2h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
3h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
3h ago
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during his state of the county address, held virtually on Feb,. 25, 2021. SCREENSHOT

DeKalb CEO to give state of county address
20m ago
The Latest
Murder conviction overturned for man imprisoned for 21 years
54m ago
Clayton charge 2 suspects in woman’s killing at Jonesboro apartment complex
9h ago
2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
14h ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
16h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
18h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top