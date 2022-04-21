Atlanta company’s software aims to weed out bad work conduct before it happens

“When they sit down to do our automated interview, they’re much more likely to share information about their own behavior and their own ethical attitudes,” Law explained. “Research shows that people are much more likely to admit this kind of thing to a machine, rather than a person.”

And that information can potentially help businesses plan follow-up conversations, possibly weeding out future problems. Employers may then be able to avoid costly investigations later on that distract from day-to-day business, Law said.

The majority of employees do their jobs without committing crimes, according to Law, citing his company’s research. But the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to many working from home, has made it easier for a small percentage of employees to commit fraud when they aren’t held accountable for their time, he said.

In Knight’s case, the amount of missing money made news headlines, bringing negative and unwanted publicity to his former company. He was arrested and is currently free on bond. Knight’s case is pending, Cobb County court records show.

Companies that fight fraud and other security issues experience higher morale among employees and can help with recruiting, Law said.

