101-count indictment for Cobb man accused of stealing $500K from employer

Joshua Aaron Knight of Kennesaw was indicted on 100 counts of theft by taking as a fiduciary and one count of racketeering.

Joshua Aaron Knight of Kennesaw was indicted on 100 counts of theft by taking as a fiduciary and one count of racketeering.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Cobb County grand jury has handed down a 101-count indictment against a man accused of stealing a half-million dollars from his employer, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Aaron Knight of Kennesaw was indicted on 100 counts of theft by taking as a fiduciary and one count of racketeering, his indictment states.

Knight previously worked as the account supervisor for Infomart, a Marietta company that specializes in corporate background checks. He wasn’t authorized to write checks to himself, his arrest warrant from May 2020 states.

But according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Knight wrote himself dozens of checks between January 2018 and September 2019.

“Said accused deposited 130 Infomart, Inc. business checks in the total amount of $587,826.10 into his personal Bank of America account,” Knight’s arrest warrant states.

Knight was initially charged with one count of theft by conversion greater than $1,500. He is free on bond, jail records show.

Featured
