Atlanta Boy Scouts partner with community leaders to keep kids safe

Atlanta Boy Scouts will join various community leaders for a day-long seminar aimed at keeping kids safe.
“Here at the Boy Scouts, we feel very deeply about the idea that we are willing to do the hard things — whatever we need to do to make our community better and safer,” Josh Kirkham, director of safe scouting, properties and facilities, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whatever we need to do to help kids.”
On Oct. 13, the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will host its annual Youth Protection Seminar at its Cobb County headquarters, located at 1800 Circle 75 Parkway across from Truist Park. Anyone who works with children is invited to attend the seminar, which costs $35 and runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The cost includes lunch.
While numerous organizations serve the children in metro Atlanta, it’s rare for those professionals to all be together in the same room, Kirkham said.
“Our commitment is resolute that one instance of abuse is too much,” Kirkham said. “We want to create an environment that is safe for everyone. We want to stand together with other community organizations.”
Among the presentations planned for the seminar will be a panel comprised of three survivors of child sexual abuse and a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta child abuse pediatrician. Various law enforcement leaders, politicians and other community leaders are scheduled to attend, along with those from the Cobb school system. Tyrone Oliver, the commissioner of the department of juvenile justice, is hosting the event.
Members of law enforcement or those in social services are eligible to receive training hours for attending the seminar.
For more information and to register visit AtlantaBSA.org/YPSeminar.
