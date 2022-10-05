Atlanta Boy Scouts partner with community leaders to keep kids safe

“Here at the Boy Scouts, we feel very deeply about the idea that we are willing to do the hard things — whatever we need to do to make our community better and safer,” Josh Kirkham, director of safe scouting, properties and facilities, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whatever we need to do to help kids.”

On Oct. 13, the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will host its annual Youth Protection Seminar at its Cobb County headquarters, located at 1800 Circle 75 Parkway across from Truist Park. Anyone who works with children is invited to attend the seminar, which costs $35 and runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The cost includes lunch.