Atlanta-area pharmacist, doctor sentenced to prison for illegal prescriptions

A pharmacist and a gynecologist who pleaded guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions to addicts and drug dealers in metro Atlanta were recently sentenced to prison, records show.
Raphael Ogunsusi, who officials said was a licensed pharmacist and operated Evansmill Pharmacy in Lithonia and Retox Pharmacy in Conyers, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to conspiracy to unlawfully dispense and distribute controlled substances and money laundering. Anthony Mills, a physician since 1997 with a specialty in gynecology, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to two counts of conspiracy to unlawfully dispense and distribute controlled substances, authorities said.
Ogunsusi was sentenced Nov. 15 to 9½ years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, court documents from the U.S District Court for the Northern District of Georgia show. Mills was sentenced that same day to 11 years in prison and an additional three years of supervised release.
Since about October 2018, Mills operated a pill mill out of his Atlanta home and issued prescriptions for substances such as oxycodone to addicts and drug dealers for cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office previously said in a statement. Mills did not obtain medical records, conduct physical exams or even meet with some of his clients before giving out the prescriptions.
Many of the prescriptions made by Mills were filled by Ogunsusi at his pharmacies. Ogunsusi accepted payments of about $500 to $900 in exchange for filling the illegal prescriptions and falsified the pricing information on pharmacy computers to make it appear as if they were being sold for market value, officials said.
“Mills and Ogunsusi are now admitted drug dealers who violated the public’s trust by engaging in black-market sales of staggering amounts of dangerous opioid pills,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan previously said.
