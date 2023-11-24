Atlanta-area pharmacist, doctor sentenced to prison for illegal prescriptions

A pharmacist and a gynecologist who pleaded guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions to addicts and drug dealers in metro Atlanta were recently sentenced to prison, records show.

Raphael Ogunsusi, who officials said was a licensed pharmacist and operated Evansmill Pharmacy in Lithonia and Retox Pharmacy in Conyers, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to conspiracy to unlawfully dispense and distribute controlled substances and money laundering. Anthony Mills, a physician since 1997 with a specialty in gynecology, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to two counts of conspiracy to unlawfully dispense and distribute controlled substances, authorities said.

Ogunsusi was sentenced Nov. 15 to 9½ years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, court documents from the U.S District Court for the Northern District of Georgia show. Mills was sentenced that same day to 11 years in prison and an additional three years of supervised release.