At least 7 arrested, more sought in deadly shooting outside NW Atlanta club

As many as seven people have been arrested on murder charges in a May shooting outside a Center Hill club, but still more suspects remain at large, Atlanta police announced during a Thursday press conference.

Authorities described the May 22 incident at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway that left an 18-year-old man dead as “a shootout involving multiple parties.” During the press conference, police released surveillance footage of the scene, which seemed to depict several men arguing and holding firearms.

“A lot of those individuals currently are sitting behind jail at Fulton County, some are still outstanding and a few people that we’re still trying to identify,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said regarding the video.

Gang charges are among those police plan to bring against the seven suspects, of which only two were publicly named. Kameron Kindred and Quintavious Williams were arrested in early June on a slew of charges, including murder and eight counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, court records show. Williams was also seriously injured in the shooting.

Hampton confirmed murder charges for at least five more suspects, and some others were facing charges related to possessing a weapon. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has asked Atlanta police for the names of all those facing charges.

The arrests were announced as the department highlighted the launch of Operation Heatwave, a 16-week effort to reduce homicides, shootings and armed robberies by targeting certain crime-prone areas throughout the city. Hampton acknowledged a gang problem within the city and country, and said Thursday that the department is trying to address and target the problem within the city.

Last year’s operation led to a 29% reduction in homicides, 26% in people being shot and a 14% decrease in robberies, according to the department.

Investigators are also asking for the public’s help to identify one outstanding suspect in the case. A photo of a man, who appeared to be wearing a black T-shirt and a backpack, was circulated again on Thursday. Police did not say how he was involved in the incident.

The shooting claimed the life of Dominic McKibbons, who was found by police lying in the parking lot connected to Club Bankhead and Fox Phase II, a restaurant and event venue. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding officers also located Williams, and he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on June 6, two weeks later.

Williams faces an additional simple battery charge and Kindred, who was arrested June 2, faces an additional aggravated assault charge.

Anyone with information on the suspects being sought is asked to contact Atlanta police detective C. Sendling at 404-546-2518. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

