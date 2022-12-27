At least 31 residents displaced by Christmas fire at Duluth apartments

More than 30 people have been displaced after a fire at a Duluth apartment complex early Christmas morning.
Gwinnett firefighters responded to a blaze at the Cortland Portico Apartments on Preston Park Drive in Duluth around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, crews found a multi-family dwelling with heavy fire showing, the fire department said. While firefighters advanced fire hoses up the stairwell, other crew members began evacuating residents.
Fire apparatus operators discovered the water supply to the closest hydrants had been closed and had to use a working hydrant located near the apartment complex entrance instead. A resident was trapped in his apartment but firefighters were able to rescue the occupant from a second-story window, the fire department said.
Firefighters were forced to withdraw from the building due to deteriorating structural conditions. Once ladder trucks were able to knock the bulk of the fire down, crews re-entered the building to complete a search for fire victims, according to the fire department.
The fire department said firefighters were unable to complete a search in one apartment unit on the third floor and one apartment unit on the fourth floor. Apartment management was able to make contact with all residents to confirm that they had all escaped safely, with no injuries reported, the department said.
The fire was under control at 5:25 a.m. while firefighters remained on the scene until 11 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist eight families and a total of 31 people, however, the number is expected to go up significantly in the following days as people return home from the holidays. The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the families impacted by the fire.
About the Author
Credit: Savannah Morning News