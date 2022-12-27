At least 31 residents displaced by Christmas fire at Duluth apartments

The fire department said firefighters were unable to complete a search in one apartment unit on the third floor and one apartment unit on the fourth floor. Apartment management was able to make contact with all residents to confirm that they had all escaped safely, with no injuries reported, the department said.

The fire was under control at 5:25 a.m. while firefighters remained on the scene until 11 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist eight families and a total of 31 people, however, the number is expected to go up significantly in the following days as people return home from the holidays. The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the families impacted by the fire.