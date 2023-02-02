Assault suspect flees officer, crashes on I-20 near downtown, police say

The incident began just before 2:15 p.m. when an officer responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the Quick Pick convenience store on Forsyth Street, Atlanta police said. The officer tried to detain the assault suspect, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with the door open.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, tried to drive away, reversing the car with the door open and knocking down the officer, police said. The officer was not injured during the incident.