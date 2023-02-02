X
Assault suspect flees officer, crashes on I-20 near downtown, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Wreck caused afternoon traffic backups on interstate

Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta on Thursday after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led officers on a brief chase before crashing, officials said.

The incident began just before 2:15 p.m. when an officer responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the Quick Pick convenience store on Forsyth Street, Atlanta police said. The officer tried to detain the assault suspect, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with the door open.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, tried to drive away, reversing the car with the door open and knocking down the officer, police said. The officer was not injured during the incident.

After escaping, the suspect drove south and onto I-20 West, police said. Patrol cars quickly caught up to the suspect and performed a PIT maneuver, forcing the car to stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit. The suspect was arrested without further incident and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

The scene was surrounded by more than a dozen police cars and two ambulances. Multiple westbound lanes of the interstate were closed, causing unusually bad Thursday afternoon traffic in the area, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. All lanes were reopened just before 4 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.

No further information has been released about the aggravated assault that led to the chase. The investigation remains open and multiple charges are pending, police said.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

'Grassroots rising.' Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
