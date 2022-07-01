Arsonist gets 10 years for setting Decatur coffee shop ablaze in 2018

Rickey Hodges Thomas was found guilty Thursday of first- and second-degree arson, criminal damage to property and burglary in connection with the November 2018 blaze. The 32-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 20 years of probation, the DeKalb District Attorney’s office said.

According to a news release, District Attorney Sherry Boston and her team convinced jurors that Thomas set the fire, which severely damaged the Java Monkey coffee shop in downtown Decatur. The local shop never reopened for business after he burned it down, according to the owners.